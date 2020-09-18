The former model is expecting her third child with husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen accidentally reveals the gender of her baby

Chrissy Teigen has accidentally revealed the gender of her baby.

The 34-year-old is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, after announcing the pregnancy in his music video for Wild last month.

While the couple had previously kept the gender of their unborn child under wraps, the former model accidentally let it slip in a Instagram Story on Thursday while opening up about her struggles with her placenta.

Updating her followers about her pregnancy, Chrissy said: “The baby is really, really healthy and he is big!”, before covering her mouth after realising what she had said.

“I am stupid,” she laughed after realising she had let slip that she was expecting a boy.

“Anyway,” she continued, “So yeah its growing beautifully. Everything is good, I’m feeling good but my placenta is really, really weak and its causing me to really bleed a lot.”

Commenting on the video, which she later posted to her feed, her followers shared their excitement at the news – with one writing: “This is how you gender reveal, folks.”

Another wrote: “Best gender reveal ever😂💙”, while a third added: “Awww did you say “he’s”??? Congrats mama!!!! 💙💙💙”

Chrissy and John tied the knot back in 2013, and already share two children, 2-year-old Miles and his 4-year-old sister Luna.

The couple recently celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary, with Miles gifting them a wedding photo he had scribbled on.

