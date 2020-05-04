Chrissy Teigan reveals she’s a secret Love Island Fan

She may be all the way over in Hollywood but Chrissy Teigan has revealed that she’s a secret Love Island fan.

The 34-year-old recently watched the winter series of the UK reality show, and now she’s obsessed.

Chrissy took to social media and asked her fans a number of questions about the show, including her confusion over the scaffolding profession in reference to contestant Callum Jones.

“Love Island question: is a scaffolder someone in construction generally or someone in purely the construction of scaffolding?” she asked her followers on Twitter.

love island question: is a scaffolder someone in construction generally or someone in purely the construction of scaffolding? Also why are all your scaffolders young perfect Ken dolls — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 3, 2020

Fuckin HATE this chick on love island. Won’t say what season but this makes me feel better. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 3, 2020

Ok fine it’s the newest season UK — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 3, 2020

“Also why are all your scaffolders young perfect Ken dolls?”

After going on a live rant over the show, the model also admitted that she disliked one of the girls in the villa.

“F**kin HATE this chick on love island. Won’t say what season but this makes me feel better,” she penned.

Chrissy later revealed that the girl she was referring to was on the winter series of the show.

“Ok fine it’s the newest season UK,” she added.

Fans began to speculate that she was referring to Rebecca Gormley, who caused a stir when she made her late entrance.

Chrissy famously took to Twitter back in November after watching the fifth season of the show and demanded to know what “pied off” meant.

