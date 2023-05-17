Chrishell Stause’s ex Jason Oppenheim reacts to her shock marriage to G Flip

Chrishell Stause’s ex Jason Oppenheim has reacted to her shock marriage to G Flip.

The reality star announced she had married the Australian musician last week, after just one year of dating.

Chrishell’s ex Jason Oppenheim has since told E! News: “I’ve congratulated both her and G. I knew, but it was nice to see them publicly announce it.”

The real-estate broker previously dated Chrishell for seven months, but the pair split after Jason admitted he wasn’t ready to have children.

Chrishell’s co-star Emma Hernan also had her say on their marriage, telling the outlet: “I knew when it happened. I was going to be there! But I couldn’t make it happen.”

“I was so excited. Honestly, I’ve never seen a relationship like that. There is something so special about it, because they support each other like I’ve never seen in any other relationship.”

“When I say it’s relationship goals, I have goosebumps talking about it now because seeing them together is so magical.”

Dubbing Chrishell her “best friend” and “sister,” Emma confessed “seeing her happy is the best thing in the entire world.”

Meanwhile, their co-star Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet admitted she wasn’t aware of the wedding before it went ahead.

“I texted her and was like, ‘Is this a game or something where you’re messing with people?” Mary recalled, “And she’s like, ‘No, actually we really did it.’ So, I’m getting ready to throw a party.”

Chrishell announced she had married G Flip via Instagram last week.

The 41-year-old shared a video montage of their time together, before cutting to a photo of them on their wedding day.

The Selling Sunset star penned: “Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better.”

“If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. I love you so much @gflip ❤️‍🔥.”

Chrishell confirmed her romance with G Flip during the Selling Sunset season five reunion special.

At the time, she said: “You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life. Recently I met someone who is in a different place in their life as well…”

“I’ve been spending a lot of time with someone who is very important to me, they’re called G Flip, they’re non-binary so they go by they/them.”

“They’re an extremely talented musician and it all started because I was going to be in their video.”

The Netflix star was previously married to This Is Us actor Justin Hartley.