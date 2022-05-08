Chrishell Stause TATTOOS G Flip’s leg after confirming their romance

Just days after confirming their romance, Chrishell Stause has given her new partner G Flip a tattoo.

The Selling Sunset star, 40, inked the name of the Australian singer’s new song ‘GET ME OUTTA HERE’ in shaky handwriting on their leg.

G Flip, who uses they/them pronouns, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a snap of their latest tattoo.

The 27-year-old, whose real name is Georgia Claire Flipo, captioned the post: “f**k houses do ink 😂”

Chrishell commented: “Found my new calling. Might open up a new shop🤣💀😎😜”

Her Selling Sunset co-star Emma Hernan commented: “YAS!!!!!!!! This is hectic AF and I’m here for it!!!🥳🥳🥳🥳🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍💯💯💯”

Chrishell struck up a romance with G Flip, who is non-binary, while filming a music video together.

She confirmed their relationship during the Selling Sunset reunion, which joined Netflix on Friday.

The realtor turned reality star said: “You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life. Recently I met someone who is in a different place in their life as well…”

“I’ve been spending a lot of time with someone who is very important to me, they’re called G Flip, they’re non-binary so they go by they/them.”

“They’re an extremely talented musician and it all started because I was going to be in their video,” she added.

Chrishell, who split from Jason Oppenheim last year because he does not want to have children, said she still wants to start a family and is open to adoption.

Reacting to Chrishell’s new relationship, Jason said: “They seem like a bad ass for one and seeing the smile that’s been on your face the last couple of minutes makes me very happy. I’m proud of you.”