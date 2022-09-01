Chrishell Stause slams ‘fake’ Selling Sunset co-star amid filming season six

Chrishell Stause has hit out at one of her co-stars for being “fake”, amid filming season six of Selling Sunset.

The 41-year-old has teased plenty of drama on the show’s upcoming season, as she took aim at one of her cast mates via Instagram on Wednesday night.

In a cryptic Instagram Story, the real-estate agent wrote: “The thirst for camera time

on season 6 is REAL. Wow. That was insanity. But also SO transparent.”

“Get your 15mins girl but leave my business out of it,” she added, alongside a clown emoji.

In another post, Chrishell continued: “Screenshots have been archived for this very moment. Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now – not before – when you have a camera crew around you 🙄🙄🙄.”

“I hate fake 💩 If you want camera time – JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle.”

“But don’t try to come for people I love or my business when you were added and I was there to hype you up excited for you,” she wrote.

“You guys are smart. I think you will see who is in need of attention & willing to throw anyone under the bus to get that 15mins.”

It’s unknown who Chrishell is talking about, but the cast recently had a shake-up as Christine Quinn and Maya Vander have both left the show.

The pair have already been replaced by some new faces, as Bri Tiesi and Nicole Young have joined the cast for Seasons 6 and 7.