Chrishell Stause slams claim she only gets real estate listings because of Jason Oppenheim romance

“And now you swear you’re the big s*** Bc you’re dating Jason! You can’t accomplish anything without a man! The only reason why you’re getting listings and selling them is Bc of Jason. And that dream house you got was Bc of Jason.”

“You’re such a fake and I hope you own up to your s*** and stop holding grudges you miserable b****,” the message concluded.

Chrishell replied: “It would seem I am not the miserable one here Genesis.”

“When you are an agent on tv you end up getting so much business you have to refer it out to others Bc there is only so much time in a day. The days of getting more listings because of rank in the office are long gone.”

“But please take a breathe [sic] and have a great day! Thanks for watching!!!!” she added.

Chrishell later returned to her IG Stories to thank her followers for their support.

The realtor turned reality star wrote: “You guys just flooded my DMs with the nicest messages, and I wasn’t posting it for that. It just kind of gave me a laugh. But I really do appreciate it.”

“You guys are just so kind and sweet and I know [there] are way more of you than the trolls. Thank you!”