Chrishell Stause shares the steamy music video which sparked her relationship with rapper G Flip

Chrishell Stause has finally shared the steamy music video which sparked her relationship with non-binary rapper G Flip.

The Selling Sunset star struck up a romance with the Australian musician, who uses they/them pronouns, while filming the music video earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the real-estate agent directed her followers to watch the full video by sharing a clip of it on her feed.

She captioned the post: “Sorry everyone, I was confused and thought this was how babies were made 😬 Back to the drawing board! 🤷🏻‍♀️ *Full video linked in bio 😜 #GetMeOutOfHere @gflip ❤️‍🔥.”

The steamy video shows the couple making out in a number of locations, including a red room, a convenience store, and against a shrub.

Chrishell confirmed her romance with G Flip during the Selling Sunset season five reunion special.

The 40-year-old said: “You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life. Recently I met someone who is in a different place in their life as well…”

“I’ve been spending a lot of time with someone who is very important to me, they’re called G Flip, they’re non-binary so they go by they/them.”

“They’re an extremely talented musician and it all started because I was going to be in their video.”

Chrishell, who split from Jason Oppenheim last year because he does not want to have children, said she still wants to start a family and is open to adoption.

The music video was released after Chrishell posted a video addressing fans who find her sexuality “confusing”.

In a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Chrishell explained more about their relationship to give some “context because at this point some of you are confused”.

She captioned the clip: “For those that are open to learning (you’re awesome) sex is anatomical and gender is how someone identifies.”

“These two things are often confused. There are many more qualified people to speak on this but maybe I can be the bridge to those of you open to understanding.”