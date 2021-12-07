Chrishell Stause reveals she ‘threatened legal action’ against Selling Sunset co-star Christine Quinn

Chrishell Stause has revealed she “threatened legal action” against her Selling Sunset co-star Christine Quinn.

The real-estate agents have clashed many times on the hit Netflix series, and their biggest fight to date was caused by comments Christine made about Chrishell’s divorce from Justin Hartley during season three of the show.

In a new interview with Vulture, Chrishell opened up about season four’s dramatic finale, which saw the girls from the Oppenheim Group confront Christine about her past behaviour.

According to Chrishell, there was much more going on behind-the-scenes that led to their feud.

She said: “I’d rather just be honest and tell you: She tried to plant a false story when I was going through my divorce and I had to have both sides confirm that it wasn’t true and then threaten legal action.”

“And this was right after my mom died. It was a lot on my plate and kicking someone while they’re down and trying to spread a rumor that I was hooking up with someone. Both parties knew that is not what happened.”

“They had to pull it, but to try and even put that out there at a time where everybody was wondering what happened and I lost my mom—to me that’s so below the belt.”

Chrishell said she had to spend thousands of dollars in legal fees while going through her divorce and grieving the death of her mother, and she alleges Christine continues to spread rumours.

The 40-year-old, who confirmed her romance with Oppenheim co-founder Jason Oppenheim over the summer, said: “She did it again recently, trying to say that me and Jason were happening before, and it’s just not true.”

“You can understand how that really could take someone down and ruin them when everyone on the internet is trying to figure out what happened. She takes it as an opportunity to fill in some blanks that were blatantly untrue. It was many steps too far for me.”

Goss.ie have contacted Christine’s rep for comment.

Back in July 2020, Christine spoke to Page Six about Chrishell’s high profile divorce from Justin, saying at the time: “We all just thought maybe they were having communication problems for a while.”

“We heard that they were in therapy, so obviously there were some issues going on with them…I hung out with him many times and he was an absolute doll… He has been nothing but nice and supportive to us.”

Chrishell reacted to Christine’s comments on Twitter shortly afterwards, saying her co-star has “absolutely zero knowledge” about her divorce.

It’s so frustrating and unfortunate that someone would use someone’s personal painful situation to get press for themselves. I can’t say I am surprised, but please check the source. She has absolutely zero knowledge of the marriage we had. — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) July 13, 2020

She tweeted: “I just learned Christine is giving press ‘information’ about my divorce. Let me be VERY clear. She knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is obviously desperate to gain attention by doing so.”

“Anything from her is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part. It’s so frustrating and unfortunate that someone would use someone’s personal painful situation to get press for themselves.”

“I can’t say I am surprised, but please check the source. She has absolutely zero knowledge of the marriage we had.”

Justin filed for divorce from Chrishell in November 2019 after two years of marriage, leaving the Selling Sunset star "blindsided". Their split was widely discussed in the third season of Selling Sunset. Justin has since married Sofia Pernas, while Chrishell is dating Jason Oppenheim.