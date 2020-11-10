Chrishell Stause reveals cheating is a ‘deal-breaker’ for her – after denying DWTS affair rumours

The Selling Sunset star's dance partner recently split from his wife of 14 years

Chrishell Stause reveals cheating is a ‘deal-breaker’ for her – after denying...

Chrishell Stause has revealed cheating is a “deal-breaker” for her, after denying affair rumours with her Dancing With The Stars partner.

On Friday, professional dancer Gleb Savchenko announced his split from wife Elena Samodanova, after 14 years of marriage.

After the news hit headlines, rumours started to swirl about Chrishell and Gleb’s relationship, with the pair both shutting down the speculation.

Speaking on the latest Off the Vine podcast, Chrishell revealed just how against infidelity she was, stating: “If I found out they were a cheater in some way, like, they had a girlfriend or that whole thing [that would be a deal breaker].”

Following news of the split, Elena told People magazine that her trust in her husband was “irrevocably broken”, accusing him of having “multiple affairs”.