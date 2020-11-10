Chrishell Stause reveals cheating is a ‘deal-breaker’ for her – after denying DWTS affair rumours

Chrishell Stause has revealed cheating is a “deal-breaker” for her, after denying affair rumours with her Dancing With The Stars partner.
On Friday, professional dancer Gleb Savchenko announced his split from wife Elena Samodanova, after 14 years of marriage.
After the news hit headlines, rumours started to swirl about Chrishell and Gleb’s relationship, with the pair both shutting down the speculation.
Speaking on the latest Off the Vine podcast, Chrishell revealed just how against infidelity she was, stating: “If I found out they were a cheater in some way, like, they had a girlfriend or that whole thing [that would be a deal breaker].”
Following news of the split, Elena told People magazine that her trust in her husband was “irrevocably broken”, accusing him of having “multiple affairs”.
“Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart,” she told the publication.
Responding to Elena’s claims in a statement obtained by the publication, Gleb addressed the rumours about his relationship with Chrishell.
“While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumours go unaddressed,” he said.
“My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split.
“Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage,” he continued.
“This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing. It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: private.
“I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same.”
Tonight is the NIGHT!!! Please vote for #TeamSellingIt by texting Chrishell to 21523 8/7C and 5pmPacific! Dancing to @badgalriri Love on the Brain and @ladygaga @arianagrande Rain On Me. Two of my FAVORITE songs. So excited!! Please vote so I can stayyyyyyy 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 I hope you will be able to see how hard we worked all week to entertain you!!! 🤞🏼🤞🏼💕 #DWTS
Chrishell quickly shut down rumours of an affair, writing on her Instagram Stories: “I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumours to swirl about my personal life.
“Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone,” she continued, referring to her divorce from This Is Us actor Justin Hartley.
“As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more.”
“I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time,” she added.
It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage. We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.