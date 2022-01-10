Chrishell Stause responds to people ‘annoyed’ by her personality on Selling Sunset

Chrishell Stause has responded to people who “get annoyed” by her personality on Selling Sunset.

The reality star, who recently split from Jason Oppenheim, took to Twitter on Saturday to address the criticism.

The 40-year-old wrote: “When people watch #sellingsunset & get annoyed by my personality. Honestly, same.”

“I think years of auditioning clicks a weird part of my brain when speaking to camera to be ‘ON’ and I am working on it. Lol,” she explained.

“But girl just relax. By the time we’re cancelled I’ll get it.”

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan replied to Chrishell’s tweet: “You’re the sweetest! We love a high energy bubbly queen! Don’t dim your light for them”, while beauty guru Manny MUA wrote: “you’re literally adorable are you kidding me.”

Season four of Selling Sunset joined Netflix in November, and the cast recently wrapped up filming the fifth season of the hit show.

The upcoming season will document Chrishell’s whirlwind romance with Oppenheim Group co-founder Jason, which came to an end last month.

Opening up about her split from Jason, Chrishell wrote on Instagram: “I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships.”

“It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly.”

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”

She continued: “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.”

“No one would rather only speak about work related things more than me. But I understand this comes with it and I will always be extremely grateful for the opportunities I have been given.”

“Although my initial reaction to a private situation was not to speak on it, sometimes it’s easier to just live transparently because we only get one chance at this life.”

“I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those who understood.”

“And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts,” Chrishell added.