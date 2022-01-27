Chrishell Stause opens up about her split from Glee star Matthew Morrison

Chrishell Stause has opened up about her split from Matthew Morrison.

The Selling Sunset star was engaged to the actor, who is best known for playing Will Schuester on Glee, from 2006 until 2007.

In an excerpt from her new book Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work, published by E! News, Chrishell got candid about her high-profile breakups.

She wrote: “I’m thankful for where I am, as painful as some of my breakups may have been. I dated Glee actor Matthew Morrison in my midtwenties, and we fell in love and got engaged.”

“I didn’t fully understand what a healthy, solid relationship looked like, even though of course I thought I did.”

“If you’ve seen Selling Sunset, you might know how that relationship ended because during one of the on-camera interviews I said, ‘If I ended up with the person I was with when I was twenty-five, I would want to kill myself…Yeah, you can google that. You were a d***! Sorry!'”

“A lot of time has passed since that relationship ended, and we can both laugh about it all now. It’s not like we’re hanging out and bonding every week, but we’ve run into each other a few times over the years and even though I sounded a little angry on Selling Sunset, it’s always cordial,” the reality star insisted.

In the full excerpt, which can be read here, Chrishell also opened up about her shock divorce from Justin Hartley, and her whirlwind romance with professional dancer Keo Motsepe.

Chrishell’s most recent romance was with her Selling Sunset co-star and Oppenheim Group co-founder Jason Oppenheim, which came to an end in December last year.

The couple confirmed their romance in July 2021, but called it quits just five months later.