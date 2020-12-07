The Selling Sunset star went public with her relationship last week

Chrishell Stause opens up about her new romance with DWTS co-star

Chrishell Stause has opened up about her new romance with Dancing With The Stars professional Keo Motsepe.

The couple confirmed their relationship last week, sharing a series of sweet snaps to Instagram.

The Selling Sunset star spoke on the latest episode of Nick Viall’s podcast The Viall Files about finding love again, following her very public split with ex-husband Justin Hartley.

“Soon after we made it official, we went ahead and shared it,” the real estate agent revealed, adding: “I’m so blushing right now!”

Chrishell admitted she was wary about making her private life public, explaining: “I’ve always been such a hopeless romantic.

“It’s already hard enough as it is when something is promising…I don’t want to add any more pressure.”

The 39-year-old also opened up about the affair rumours surrounding her relationship with her DWTS partner Gleb Savchenko, who split from his wife last month after 14 years of marriage.

“That was so stressful at the time,” Chrishell confessed, “We both had said it was definitely not true, and I kind of knew in the back on my head that time would prove that.”

“It’s nice now to know the truth is finally out,” she added.

Shutting down the speculation at the time, Chrishell took to her Instagram Stories, writing: “I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split.

“It is unfortunate that this has caused rumours to swirl about my personal life.”

“Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone,” she continued.

“As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more.

“I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time,” she added.