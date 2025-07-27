Chrishell Stause marries G-Flip AGAIN in a medieval-themed wedding

Chrishell Stause has married G-Flip again, in a medieval-themed wedding, as part of their annual wedding celebrations.

The 3,800-square-foot, five-bedroom Mulholland Castle, which can be rented for $18,000 per month, looks to have been the location of the medieval-themed wedding, according to Zillow.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton shared photos from the ceremony, with the Australian 31-year-old in a royal crimson prince costume and the Kentucky-born 44-year-old in her off-the-shoulder corseted wedding dress.

“By royal decree, we request the honour of your noble presence to witness the wedding ceremony of Lord Flipo & Lady Stause,” the invite read.

“Lord Flipo & Lady Stause bid thee join in revelry and royal delight. Medieval, Renaissance, regal, and festive attire encouraged. RSVP with haste!”

In May 2023, the couple announced they had secretly tied the knot after one year of dating.

The reality star wrote on Instagram at the time: “Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better.”

Chrishell continued: “If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented, hard-working people out there. I love you so much @gflip ❤️‍🔥.”

The Selling Sunset star struck up a romance with the Australian musician, who uses they/them pronouns, while filming a music video in 2022.

Chrishell confirmed her romance with G Flip during the Selling Sunset season five reunion special.