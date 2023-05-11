Chrishell Stause marries G Flip after one year of dating

Ad
Chrishell Stause has married G Flip after one year of dating.

The Selling Sunset star struck up a romance with the Australian musician, who uses they/them pronouns, while filming the music video last year.

The reality star shared the news via Instagram on Thursday.

Chrishell shared a sweet video montage of their time together.

At the end, the clip cuts to a photo of herself and G Flip having newly tied the knot.

The Selling Sunset star penned: “Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better.”

“If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. I love you so much @gflip ❤️‍🔥.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause)

A host of well-known faces rushed to the comments section to congratulate Chrishell and G Flip.

The reality star’s ex Jason Oppenheim wrote: “I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. 😍 congrats!”

Francesca Farago penned: “This makes me SOO HAPPPYY♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

Meanwhile Emma Hernan said: “IM DYING!!!!!! I’ve been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world! I love you both to the 🌙 & back!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS 🍾🥹🥹🥹😍😍😍.”

Chrishell confirmed her romance with G Flip during the Selling Sunset season five reunion special.

The 40-year-old said: “You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life. Recently I met someone who is in a different place in their life as well…”

“I’ve been spending a lot of time with someone who is very important to me, they’re called G Flip, they’re non-binary so they go by they/them.”

“They’re an extremely talented musician and it all started because I was going to be in their video.”

Chrishell, who split from Jason Oppenheim last year because he does not want to have children, said she still wants to start a family and is open to adoption.

The Netflix star was previously married to This Is Us actor Justin Hartley.

