Chrishell Stause jokes about ‘coming out of the closet’ after confirming romance with G Flip

Chrishell Stause has joked about “coming out of the closet”, after confirming her romance with G Flip.

The Selling Sunset star struck up a romance with the non-binary Australian singer while filming a music video together.

After opening up about her new relationship during the season five reunion, Chrishell took to her Instagram Stories to give her followers a “closet update”.

Filming herself in a walk-in wardrobe wearing a white bikini, the realtor turned reality star said: “Look at this. We’ve got all the marble on there.”

After remarking that renovations in the closet are “coming along,” she quipped: “OK, I’m gonna come out of it now.”

The 40-year-old captioned her video with a winking emoji to emphasize her pun.

Speaking about her romance with G Flip, who uses they/them pronouns, Chrishell said during the Selling Sunset reunion: “You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life. Recently I met someone who is in a different place in their life as well…”

“I’ve been spending a lot of time with someone who is very important to me, they’re called G Flip, they’re non-binary so they go by they/them.”

“They’re an extremely talented musician and it all started because I was going to be in their video.”

Chrishell, who split from Jason Oppenheim last year because he does not want to have children, said she still wants to start a family and is open to adoption.

Reacting to Chrishell’s new relationship, Jason said: “They seem like a bad ass for one and seeing the smile that’s been on your face the last couple of minutes makes me very happy.”

“I’m proud of you,” he told Chrishell.