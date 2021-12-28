Chrishell Stause jets off on girls trip after splitting from Jason Oppenheim

Chrishell Stause has jetted off on a girls trip, after her recent split from Jason Oppenheim.

The Selling Sunset star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share photos from her sun holiday to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, where she was joined by her co-star Emma Hernan.

She wrote: “I just slept ELEVEN hours and woke up to this! If grateful, excited, and please don’t bother me was a person…your girl right here.”

Chrishell’s holiday comes just days after she confirmed her split from her Selling Sunset co-star and Oppenheim Group co-founder Jason – who she went Instagram official with in July.

The 40-year-old wrote in a statement: “I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships.”

“It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly.”

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”

She continued: “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.”

“No one would rather only speak about work related things more than me. But I understand this comes with it and I will always be extremely grateful for the opportunities I have been given.”

“Although my initial reaction to a private situation was not to speak on it, sometimes it’s easier to just live transparently because we only get one chance at this life.”

“I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those who understood.”

“And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts,” Chrishell added.

Meanwhile Jason wrote: “While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another.”

“She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.”

“While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another,” the Oppenheim co-founder added.

“Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”