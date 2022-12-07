Chrishell Stause hits out at organisers of People’s Choice Awards: ‘I will probably regret this’

Chrishell Stause has hit out at the organisers of the People’s Choice Awards, claiming she wasn’t allowed bring her partner G Flip as a plus one.

The Selling Sunset star brutally slammed the event just hours after walking the red carpet with her Netflix co-stars.

The 41-year-old, who was nominated for The Reality Star award at the ceremony, tweeted: “I am on the sauce a bit so I will prob regret this later. BUT people’s choice didn’t allow me to bring my partner to the awards.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People’s Choice Awards (@peopleschoice)

“I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member. Wtf. Sure this means I will never be nominated again but honestly fu,” she continued.

“EVERY single cast member invited and some had plus ones. I was nominated for best realty star and yet they said NO. Again fu.”

“I didn’t know till I got there that everyone was invited. So wtf was the issue?!”

In another tweet, Chrishell raged: “G isn’t in the country so ended up not being able to go anyway but we only realized that recently. Up until a few days ago I was fighting to get them in and only to see everyone invited. Gtfoh.”

“If you are going to invite the whole cast of #sellingsunset @peopleschoice awards then why did my plus one HAVE to be a cast member or other wise told I do not get a plus one..?? If no other cast invited then that would make sense but…”

The real estate agent concluded her rant by tweeting: “I get it- there are WAY bigger issues.”

“But these are the things people normally don’t say out loud unless they have multiple correspondence receipts and have had one too many tequilas and dgaf.” [sic]

I get it- there are WAY bigger issues. But these are the things people normally don’t say out loud unless they have multiple correspondence receipts and have had one too many tequilas and dgaf — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) December 7, 2022

While Chrishell has claimed she wasn’t allowed bring a plus one, Heather Rae Young was photographed at the event with her husband Tarek El Moussa.

Adding insult to injury, Chrishell’s ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim also attended the awards with his new girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Oppenheim (@jasonoppenheim)

The 41-year-old split from the real estate broker last year after he decided against having children.

A few months later, Chrishell started dating Australian singer G Flip, and confirmed their romance on the Selling Sunset reunion show.