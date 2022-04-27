Chrishell Stause hits back at claims she’s ‘fake nice’ and ‘a bully’ after latest season of Selling Sunset

Chrishell Stause has hit back at claims she’s “fake nice” and “a bully”.

Following the release of the fifth season of Selling Sunset, the realtor turned reality took to her Instagram Stories to defend her character.

The 40-year-old said: “I just wanted to address something real quick. Every single season, I see this common thing every time that I’m actually, you know, not really nice, that I’m fake nice and that I’m actually a bully or whatever.”

She continued: “I just want to address this for me. Here’s the thing, to all the nice girls out there, listen, you try and be nice, you try and do the right thing.”

“I’ve worked in this business a long time. I have kept so many friendships. I try and always be professional.”

“At the end of the day, you don’t always have to be nice if somebody keeps pushing you and does not respect your boundaries and that is OK. PSA for today.”

Chrishell added: “Just my opinion of course! But I will not feel bad for doing this when we deal with SO much more and see SO much more than what makes it on the show. FYI.”

Her message comes after the first-ever Selling Sunset reunion special was taped.

Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae El Moussa, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernan and new agent Chelsea Lazkani all attended the reunion earlier this week, and it will join Netflix on May 6.

Christine Quinn missed the reunion, after testing positive for COVID-19.

Amanza Smith also tested positive for the virus, but attended the reunion virtually.

Selling Sunset season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix.