Chrishell Stause ‘f***ing flipped’ at ex Jason Oppenheim after he ‘kissed another woman’ at Super Bowl bash

Chrishell Stause reportedly got into an argument with her ex Jason Oppenheim at a Super Bowl bash.

The Selling Sunset stars attended The h.wood Group’s Homecoming Weekend party on Friday night alongside Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith and Brett Oppenheim.

A Page Six source overheard Jason on the phone in the bathroom at the event, where he reportedly told the person on the other end of the call that his ex “f***ing flipped” at him for kissing another woman.

According to the insider, the 44-year-old said: “OK so we have a couple of issues. One, I want to go take you back to the table where Chrishell and Emma and Brett are.”

“But two, I’m not allowed to go back there because Chrishell saw me kissing somebody and f***ing flipped, I don’t know.”

Chrishell, who was hanging out at a VIP table, reportedly looked visibly angry, as she told her co-star Amanza: “I’m so f***ing pissed.”

Goss.ie has contacted Chrishell’s rep for comment.

The pair appeared in good spirits the following evening, as Jason showed his support for Chrishell by attending her book signing for memoir Under Construction.

Taking to Instagram after the event, Chrishell wrote: “Thank you SO much @barnesandnoble for hosting an amazing book signing last night for Under Construction!”

“I SO enjoyed meeting all of you-can’t express how grateful and blown away I am by your support and response to the book! 🙏🏼”

The reality star went on to thank her friends who came to support her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause)

Chrishell and Jason called it quits in December last year, just five months after confirming their surprise romance.

In a statement after their split, Chrishell wrote: “I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships.”

“It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly.”

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”

Chrishell continued: “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.”

“No one would rather only speak about work related things more than me. But I understand this comes with it and I will always be extremely grateful for the opportunities I have been given.”

“Although my initial reaction to a private situation was not to speak on it, sometimes it’s easier to just live transparently because we only get one chance at this life.”

“I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those who understood.”

“And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts,” she added.

Jason and Chrishell’s relationship will be a focal point in the upcoming fifth season of Selling Sunset – which recently wrapped filming.

