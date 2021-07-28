Chrishell Stause dating her Selling Sunset co-star

Chrishell Stause is dating her Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim.

The realtor turned reality star rose to fame on the hit Netflix show, which documented her shock split from ex-husband Justin Hartley.

Jason, who co-founded the Oppenhein Group with his twin brother Jason, confirmed his romance with Chrishell, telling E! News: “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship.”

“I care about her deeply and we are very happy together,” he added.

The couple are currently on holidays in Italy with the Selling Sunset cast, and Chrishell shared a loved-up snap with her new beau from the trip.

Jason’s brother Brett commented on the post: “Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy.”

Mary Fitzgerald penned: “Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!”

