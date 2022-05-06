Chrishell Stause confirms she’s dating non-binary rapper G Flip

Chrishell Stause has confirmed she’s dating non-binary rapper G Flip.

The Selling Sunset star struck up a romance with the Australian musician, who uses they/them pronouns, while filming a music video together.

During the season five reunion special, Chrishell said: “You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life. Recently I met someone who is in a different place in their life as well…”

She continued: “I’ve been spending a lot of time with someone who is very important to me, they’re called G Flip, they’re non-binary so they go by they/them.”

“They’re an extremely talented musician and it all started because I was going to be in their video.”

Chrishell, who split from Jason Oppenheim last year because he does not want to have children, said she still wants to start a family and is open to adoption.

Reacting to Chrishell’s new relationship, Jason said: “They seem like a bad ass for one and seeing the smile that’s been on your face the last couple of minutes makes me very happy.”

“I’m proud of you,” he told Chrishell.

The Selling Sunset season five reunion is on Netflix now.