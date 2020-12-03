Chrishell Stause confirms romance with DWTS co-star

The Selling Sunset star has officially moved on from Justin Hartley

Chrishell Stause has confirmed her romance with Dancing With The Stars professional Keo Motsepe.

The Selling Sunset star shared the news on her Instagram Story, by posting a sweet photo of the dancer giving her a kiss on the cheek.

The 31-year-old, who met Chrishell during her stint on DWTS this year, shared the same image on his Instagram feed, alongside a love heart emoji.

On his Instagram Story, Keo posted another loved-up photo with Chrishell, and a sweet video of the reality star looking happier than ever.

Sharing a cute video of Chrishell leaning into him and laughing, Keo captioned the post: “I will always make you smile.”

The news comes after Chrishell was forced to shut down rumours she had an affair with her DWTS partner Gleb Savchenko.

Last month, the professional dancer announced his split from Elena Samodanova, after 14 years of marriage.

After the news hit headlines, rumours started to swirl about Chrishell and Gleb’s relationship – but both stars quickly denied the affair claims.

In a statement posted on her Instagram Story, Chrishell wrote: “I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life.”

“Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone,” she continued, referring to her divorce from This Is Us actor Justin Hartley.

“As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more.”

“I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time,” she added.

In a separate statement, Gleb said: “My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split.”

“Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”