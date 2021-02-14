Chris Taylor surprises Maura Higgins with DREAM Valentine’s Day dinner

It looks like Chris Taylor and Maura Higgins have officially won Valentine’s Day 2021.

While celeb couples across the world have been trying to mark the holiday as best they can, Love Island star Chris went to another level.

Longford star Maura gave fans a sneak peek into her romantic night, sharing videos of a lavish Valentine’s Day dinner, within a specially created plastic dome.

The TV star tagged her beau in her Instagram stories saying “I love you” as she shared her excitement.

The brunette also shared a new loved up pic of the couple on her Instagram feed, writing: “You’re not my number one, you’re my only one.”

The couple confirmed their romance in late 2020 after months of speculation they were secretly dating.