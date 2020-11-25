Chris Taylor shares sweet snap of him kissing Maura Higgins – to mark her 30th birthday

The couple finally confirmed their romance on Tuesday

Chris Taylor shares sweet snap of him kissing Maura Higgins – to...

Chris Taylor has shared a sweet snap of him kissing Maura Higgins, to mark her 30th birthday.

The couple finally confirmed their romance on Tuesday, after being plagued by rumours that they were secretly dating.

Taking to Instagram today, Chris shared a sweet post dedicated to Maura.

Poking fun at the fact their friendship blossomed into romance, the Love Island star shared a photo of them pulling funny faces, alongside a snap of them kissing.

Chris captioned the post: “How it started… VS. How it’s going…”

He added: “Happy Birthday you ridiculous human.”

The new couple are currently celebrating Maura’s 30th birthday in Dubai, and Chris surprised her with a gift from Cartier this morning.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Maura shared a photo of a Cartier bag, and wrote: “OK.. HE’S SPOILED ME.”

The Irish beauty also posted a sneak peek inside their hotel room, which was decorated with rose petals and cute photos of them on chocolates.

Maura and Chris finally confirmed their romance on Tuesday, after being plagued by rumours that they were secretly dating for months.

After continuously insisting their relationship was strictly platonic, the Love Island stars sent fans into a frenzy by sharing a sweet snap confirming their relationship.

Chris wrote: “Turns out I fell in love with my best mate ♥️”, while Maura said: “He’s mine❤️”

After the photo was shared, a host of Love Island stars took to the comment section to show their support, with Greg O’Shea writing: “This is what 2020 needed ❤️❤️”

Laura Anderson wrote: “Why am I crying 😭 #bestnewsever ❤️”, while Molly-Mae Hague commented: “😭😭😭😭😭 Everything and more.”

Last week, the couple dropped another major hint that they were more than friends, by taking part in a viral TikTok challenge that saw them almost kiss.