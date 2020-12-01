Chris Taylor proves he’s the ultimate Instagram boyfriend to Maura Higgins

Chris Taylor has proved that he is the ultimate Instagram boyfriend to Maura Higgins in a hilarious new video.

The Love Island stars confirmed their relationship last week, after being plagued by romance rumours for months.

The couple are currently in Dubai, where they celebrated Maura’s 30th birthday, and took to their Instagram Stories to share sweet snaps from a romantic sunset yacht trip.

Chris shared a video of himself trying to capture the perfect photo of his girlfriend, shouting at her as she posed: “Let’s go! Give it to me! Give it to me hard!”

Maura is heard asking her boyfriend: “Is the sun on me?” to which he responded: “Yes, keep going!”

“Sound on for how I motivate Maura,” the 30-year-old wrote.

The couple also posed for a stunning selfie, as they soaked in the sun on their boat ride.

Confirming their romance with a sweet snap, Chris shared a photo where he appeared to be leaning in to kiss Maura, writing: “Turns out I fell in love with my best mate ♥️”

Maura also shared the photo, writing: “He’s mine ”

The news comes after Maura’s ex Curtis Pritchard admitted he felt “hurt and betrayed” by the new romance.