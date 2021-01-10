Chris Taylor pokes fun at girlfriend Maura Higgins for her ‘outrageously complicated’ coffee order

The Love Island star shared his girlfriend's lengthy request in a hilarious video

Chris Taylor has poked fun at his girlfriend Maura Higgins for her “outrageously complicated” coffee order.

The Love Island stars confirmed their romance in November after months of speculation, and have been flaunting their new relationship on social media since.

Taking to his Instagram Stories today, Chris shared his excitement after his local Starbucks remembered the couple’s order, which meant he did not have to recite his Irish girlfriend’s lengthy request.

The 30-year-old explained: “I’m absolutely buzzing. I’ve just been to Starbucks and for the first time, they’ve remembered my order which means I no longer have to say the following:

“‘Please can I have a coffee frappuccino, with almond milk instead of normal milk, absolutely NO cream, don’t put any cream anywhere near it.'”

He continued: “‘A very small amount of sugar-free, hazelnut syrup, not so much that it’s too sweet, not too little that it’s not sweet enough. And a black Americano.’

“Three guesses who’s that order is,” Chris said, before tagging Maura.

The news comes after the Love Island favourites revealed who made the first move, after months of insisting they were simply friends.

Taking part in an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked the couple: “Who made the first move?”

Chris told Maura to “put her hand up and just admit it”, but Maura confessed it was Chris who initiated their romance.