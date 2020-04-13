The actor said he was feeling 'homesick'

Chris O’Dowd starts amazing thread showcasing the most beautiful pictures of Ireland

Chris O’Dowd has started an amazing thread – showcasing some of the most beautiful spots in Ireland.

The Hollywood star, who is currently self-isolating with his family in his LA home, took to Twitter to tell fans he was feeling “home sick”.

The father-of-two then asked followers to share some photos from home to cheer him up.

“Homesick today. Can anyone in the west of ireland send me big sexy photos of landscapes please,” he wrote.

The thread has over 10k likes with over 2.5k comments so far, and people are still sharing amazing photos, take a look:

Lord of the Seagulls @bringbacktegral on Instagram for the best of Kerry https://t.co/u6Ohvqy16z pic.twitter.com/MBJ8ZGRRZs — Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) April 12, 2020

Sun going down on Galway Bay…..Oranmore. One week ago😉 pic.twitter.com/fLmpSORsU1 — Mary Leahy 🇮🇪🇨🇦 (@GalwayLeahy) April 12, 2020

Here is Howth x pic.twitter.com/2GA9Uo6Phl — BrendaYoung (@BrendaSheahan) April 12, 2020

Glendale Co Leitrim and Mullaghmore pic.twitter.com/J64RwOp5dn — Eddie Lee (@EdSligo) April 13, 2020

Ah the Midlands ain’t so bad neitha!!! pic.twitter.com/fY5aooG6F1 — Eimear (@MissEims) April 12, 2020

