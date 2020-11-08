Chris O’Dowd and Dawn O’Porter share sweet snaps as they celebrate Joe Biden’s election win

The couple live in LA with their two children

Chris O’Dowd and Dawn O’Porter share sweet snaps as they celebrate Joe...

Chris O’Dowd and Dawn O’Porter have shared sweet snaps as they celebrated Joe Biden’s election win.

The couple, who live in LA with their two sons Art and Valentine, joined crowds of people who drove around the streets honking their horns in celebration of the 46th President of The United States of America.

Paying tribute to Chris’ home town, the couple waved an Irish flag with Boyle in Roscommon’s crest on it, as they cheered from their car.

Taking to Instagram, Dawn wrote: “THE BEST GODDAM TRAFFIC JAM OF ALL TIME 💙💙💙💙”.

She added: “Just as we stopped outside the fire station the rain started. We cried and cheered the fire fighters. RAIN.

“They looked so happy. And then, just like that, a rainbow over Santa Monica Boulevard. This is beautiful.”

Chris tweeted: “Great day for the parish.”

Irish singer Imelda May commented: “…and the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true 🌈”, while Laura Whitmore wrote: “This is perfect 🌈 ❤️”.

Joe Biden received the most votes in U.S. history, alongside his Vice President candidate Kamala Harris.

Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes after winning key battleground state Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Kamala Harris also made history as the first woman to be elected Vice President.