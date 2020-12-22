Chris O’Dowd admits he’s ‘really sad’ he can’t return home to Ireland for Christmas amid the pandemic

The Roscommon native is living in Los Angeles with his wife and children

Chris O’Dowd has admitted he’s “really sad” he can’t return home to Ireland for Christmas amid the pandemic.

The Roscommon native moved to Los Angeles with his wife Dawn O’Porter in 2013, where they live with their two sons, Art (5) and Valentine (3).

With the growing numbers of coronavirus cases and the tightening of restrictions, the Irish comedian shared his heartache about not getting to come home for the festive season.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote: “Really sad to not make it home this year, for all the obvious reasons, so if someone could do a really half-arsed job drying the dishes after Christmas dinner, I’d appreciate it.”

Chris recently spoke to Doireann Garrihy on her Laughs Of Your Life podcast about life since turning 40 last October, admitting it had been “s***e”.

“I turned 40 at the end of last year and it’s been s***e. I do not recommend it. The whole year. We lost our friend [Caroline Flack] at the start of the year.

“And then Dawn was over there [in the UK] for the funeral, right at the time when all of this was f***ing kicking off,” he explained, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

“And ever since has been a s**t show. And then there was the protests. The early days of that were scary enough. It’s been tense. It’s been hard to find laughs within, most of the time.” Chris also spoke about the Be Kind movement, which kicked off following the death of Caroline Flack in February. “I mean, Be Kind is such a lovely idea, but the truth is it’s far more than we need. All we need is for people to not deliberately be c***s,” he said. “Like it’s a really low bar. Like be kind when you can for sure, but just try you best not to be a c***. But you know, we f***ing all fail at that sometimes I’m sure.”

“But it’s been a mad year. Imagine being a frontline worker during all of this, and also dealing with the fact that the worlds going through this and then your own stuff. It’s full on.”

A host of stars have expressed their heartache after being unable to see family members over the festive season, including Vogue Williams and Ryan Reynolds.

However, a host of Love Island stars have been criticised for travelling abroad amid the pandemic, including Molly-Mae Hague and Amber Gill.