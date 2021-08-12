Chris Noth shares another snap with Sarah Jessica Parker on set of SATC reboot

We are so excited for the new series!

Chris Noth shares another snap with Sarah Jessica Parker on set of...

Chris Noth has shared another snap with Sarah Jessica Parker on set of the Sex and the City reboot.

The actor will reprise his role as Carrie Bradshaw’s husband Mr. Big in the revival series, entitled ‘And Just Like That…’.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Chris shared a photo of him and his on-screen wife lying in bed, captioning the post: “Just like the old days!”

‘And Just Like That…’ is currently being filmed in New York, and will follow Carrie Bradshaw (SJP), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

Carrie and Big’s on-off romance was a major storyline in the original series, and the two movies that followed.

Last month, Page Six shared an exclusive glimpse of the leaked script – and it contained some HUGE spoilers.

According to the publication, Carrie and Big are heading for a divorce in the new series, after finally tying the knot in the show’s first film.

In one scene, Carrie admits to her friends Stanford Blatch, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt that she isn’t in a good place as she and Big fight over their finances.