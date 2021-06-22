Chris Noth reveals why he almost didn’t do the Sex and the City reboot

The actor played Carrie Bradshaw's husband Mr Big in the original series

Chris Noth reveals why he almost didn’t do the Sex and the...

Chris Noth has revealed why he almost didn’t do the Sex and the City reboot.

The revival series, which is titled ‘And Just Like That…’, will follow Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

The actor, who plays Carrie Bradshaw’s husband Mr Big, spoke to Yahoo Finance Live about why he was hesitant to join the reboot.

The 66-year-old said: “It was a little bit of a sort of creative negotiation because I didn’t really feel I had anything to offer in that role again. It kind of felt like I had done it.”

“But [executive producer] Michael Patrick King is just an incredible writer and has incredible creative ideas.”

“Once we got together and talked about the potential of what we could do with the character, I was all in.”

The 10-episode reboot series started production in New York earlier this month.

Sex and the City originally ran from 1998–2004, and was followed by two blockbuster movies in 2008 and 2010.

As-well as Chris, Evan Handler will return as Charlotte’s husband Harry Goldenblatt, and David Eigenberg will reprise his role as Miranda’s husband Steve Brady.

Willie Garson will also be returning as Carrie’s best friend Stanford Blatch, while Mario Cantone will be back as event planner Anthony Marentino.