Chris Noth dropped by talent agency as he denies third woman’s sexual assault claim

Chris Noth has been dropped by talent agency amid sexual assault allegations.

Earlier this week, two women – who do not know each other – alleged the actor sexually assaulted them in separate incidents in 2004 and 2015.

The 67-year-old has vehemently denied the allegations, and has branded their claims “categorically false”.

On Friday, The Daily Beast reported that a 30-year-old tech executive claimed Chris sexually assaulted her in 2010 at a New York City restaurant while she worked as a hostess and lounge singer. She claims she was 18 years old at the time.

The actor’s rep told NBC News in a statement: “The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction. Chris has no knowledge of who this individual is and, as stated yesterday, has and would never cross that line.”

Hours before The Daily Beast’s report broke, a spokesperson for A3 Artists Agency told Deadline that Chris is “no longer a client”, without elaborating.

In a statement denying the first two women’s claims, Chris said: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false.”

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.”

“It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women,” he added.

The women – using the pseudonyms Zoe, now 40, and Lily, now 31 – said recent promotions of the Sex And The City’s sequel ‘And Just Like That…’ stirred up painful memories.

The women say the incidents occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015, respectively.

Chris married his wife Tara Wilson in 2012. The couple met in 2001 – three years before the first alleged assault – and have two sons together, Keats and Orion.