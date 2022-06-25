Chris Hughes splits from golfer girlfriend Annabel Dimmock

Chris Hughes has split from his golfer girlfriend Annabel Dimmock.

Rumours started swirling last month that the couple had parted ways, after eagle-eyed fans pointed out that neither of them had posted each other on social media for a while.

At the time, the Love Island star shut down split rumours by sharing a loved-up snap of them together.

However just weeks later, the couple have officially called time on their 10-month romance.

Speaking to The Sun, a rep for Annabel said, “I can confirm they have split and Annabel wishes Chris all the best.”

Last October, the Love Island star revealed they were on the hunt for their dream home.

Then in January, Chris revealed his plans to propose to his then-girlfriend.

Chris shot to fame after starring in the 2017 series of Love Island.

He and his then-girlfriend Olivia Attwood came third in the competition, but split seven months after the show ended.

The reality star confirmed his romance with Annabel in August 2021, following his split from former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson in March 2020.