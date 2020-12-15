Chris Hughes shares support for his ex Jesy Nelson – after she quits Little Mix

The couple called it quits back in March

Chris Hughes shares support for his ex Jesy Nelson – after she...

Chris Hughes has shared his support for Jesy Nelson, after she announced her decision to quit Little Mix.

On Monday, the 29-year-old confirmed her departure from the band in an emotional statement – nine years after they were formed on The X Factor.

Since sharing her statement, Jesy has been inundated with messages of support – including a sweet comment from her ex-boyfriend.

In the comment section underneath her post, Chris simply wrote: “The best ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jesynelson

The Little Mix star and the Love Island contestant called it quits back in March, after 16 months together.

Despite their break up, the pair have remained on good terms – and both stars have since moved on.

Chris, 27, is currently dating model Mary Bedford, and Jesy is in a relationship with Our Girl star Sean Sagar.