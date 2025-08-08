Chris Hughes reveals the moment his feelings for JoJo Siwa ‘changed’

Chris Hughes has revealed the moment his feelings for JoJo Siwa changed as their friendship blossomed into something more.

The pair met while being on Big Brother UK together a few months ago, where they formed a rather “intimate relationship” and started dating after the final.

Chris then went on to surprise JoJo for her 22nd birthday in Florida, and wrote down his true feelings for her on a piece of paper in a hotel bar.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “I was confused about how I felt. Then I wasn’t confused anymore. I knew I needed to write it down to explain to her how I was feeling.”

“I went to Florida thinking “I really like this person”, but I was slightly confused about the feelings. I had already written her birthday card before I flew over.”

“I took all these presents over for her. They were fun and sentimental gifts rather than anything of monetary value.”

“The night before her birthday, I realised my feelings had changed. I told her, ‘I’ve got to go do something. I’ll be back in half an hour.’ I went to the hotel reception and borrowed a pen and came back up to the room.”

The Love Island star shared that he loved JoJo as a friend at first, but his feelings began to change towards the end of Big Brother.

Up until her relationship with Chris, JoJo had identified as a lesbian and was in a relationship with Australian influencer Kath Ebbs, although they quickly broke up after she left the show.

This comes after JoJo recently opened up about her relationship with Chris during a Q&A on Instagram.

One fan had asked: “What’s the best thing about dating Chris?”

To which, JoJo replied: “No matter what I am feeling he is always there to help me with that feeling. Either celebrate a high one or get through a low one.”

“He is the most fun to be around and he’s not only good to me but he’s good to everybody. Genuinely I think he’s the nicest person I know.”

“Also all of the universe signs are fun to spot out. Honestly while I was answering this question one of our songs came on the loudspeaker of where I’m at right now.”

Another fan pointed out that the couple’s star signs were the most compatible, to which JoJo agreed saying that it “made sense.”

The 32-year-old recently revealed that JoJo had nicknamed his private parts, and told E! News, “She calls my balls Jimmy and Timmy.”

The singer, who appears to a big fan of rhyming names, as she has previously stated that she wants to name her future children Freddy, Eddy and Teddy.

“She must love the rhyming lingo within her life,” Chris joked.

“I don’t know about those names,” he said, referencing JoJo’s plans to call her kids Freddy, Eddy and Teddy. “I have names that I like. I’m still kind of undecided on them.”

“We’ll work it out for sure,“ he added. “It might end up being something we have to pick names out of a hat for.”