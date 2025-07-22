Chris Hughes reveals JoJo Siwa’s nickname for his private parts in x-rated confession

Chris Hughes has revealed his girlfriend JoJo Siwa has nicknamed his private parts.

During an interview with E! News, the former Love Island star, 32, confessed: “She calls my balls Jimmy and Timmy.”

JoJo, 22, appears to a big fan of rhyming names, as she has previously stated that she wants to name her future children Freddy, Eddy and Teddy.

“She must love the rhyming lingo within her life,” Chris joked.

“I don’t know about those names,” he said, referencing JoJo’s plans to call her kids Freddy, Eddy and Teddy. “I have names that I like. I’m still kind of undecided on them.”

“We’ll work it out for sure,“ he added. “It might end up being something we have to pick names out of a hat for.”

The couple met on Celebrity Big Brother back in April where they formed a rather “intimate” friendship, despite the fact JoJo was in a relationship with Australian influencer Kath Ebbs at the time.

Viewers quickly started to wonder if there was more to Chris and JoJo’s close relationship, and on day 16 of the show, the 22-year-old confessed she felt more “queer” rather than a “lesbian”.

Shortly after leaving the CBB house, the Dance Moms star shocked fans by ending her relationship with Kath.

While JoJo and Chris initially insisted they were just friends, the singer confirmed their relationship had turned romantic in an interview last month.

Chris, who is ten years JoJo’s senior, shot to fame when he appeared on Love Island in 2017, and now works as an influencer and TV presenter.

Speaking about her friends to lovers romance with Chris, JoJo told the Daily Mail’s YOU magazine: “I’ll just say that it took time. It took time away and then it took time together.”

With Chris based in the UK and JoJo largely based in America, the couple are currently navigating a long distance relationship – but the 22-year-old isn’t fazed by it.

“I’ve been in a long-distance relationship before and it’s tough, obviously, but you make it work. We’re both lucky because we have careers that we control,” she said.

Speaking about her sexuality, JoJo confirmed that she is queer, an umbrella term used to describe individuals who are not heterosexual or cisgender.

“When I came out at 17, I said: ‘I’m pansexual, because I don’t care [about gender].’ But then I kind of boxed myself in and I said: ‘I’m a lesbian.’ And I think I did that because of pressure,” she confessed.

When asked where that pressure came from, JoJo continued: “In a weird way, I think it came a little bit from inside the [LGBTQ] community at times. From people I know, from partners I’ve had.

“You just get put in this world where you feel like, because you now have said, ‘Oh, I’m a lesbian’, you have to be a lesbian. And the truth is, sexuality is fluid.”