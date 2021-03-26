The couple split last March after 16 months together

Chris Hughes reveals he’s still ‘good friends’ with his ex Jesy Nelson

Chris Hughes has revealed he’s still ‘good friends’ with his ex Jesy Nelson.

The couple called it quits last March after 16 months together, and Chris previously admitted he was “cut up” over their split.

Speaking to MailOnline almost one year after their split, Chris said they had a “stereotypical breakup” but insisted they have “no reason to dislike each other”.

When asked about Jesy’s departure from Little Mix last year, the former Love Island star said: “All that stuff, it puts pressure on you and puts pressure on everything and you’ve got to do what’s right for you.”

“She’s still a good friend but you’ve got to look after yourself as well.”

“I feel like career wise it’s nothing really to do with me but as a whole it’s so important, you’ve got to look after yourself and focus on yourself and I’m sure she will do well with whatever industry she decides to go down.”

“She will smash it no doubt – she’s a very talented girl,” he added.

Jesy confirmed her departure from Little Mix in December – nine years after they were formed on The X Factor.