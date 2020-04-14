Chris Hughes plans to win back Jesy Nelson – after she dumped him over the phone

The Love Island star "is convinced" they will rekindle their romance

Chris Hughes is reportedly “convinced” he will win back Jesy Nelson, after she recently dumped him over the phone.

The Little Mix star called time on their romance during a phone call, as the pair are currently isolating in their own homes during the coronavirus lockdown.

Despite their split, Chris has vowed to salvage their romance once they’re out of quarantine.

A source told The Sun: “Chris is absolutely convinced that he is going to be getting back with Jesy just as soon as isolation ends and they can be together again.”

“As far as he is concerned, this split is just temporary and actually it’s more of a break than a break-up.”

“Chris is still madly in love with Jesy and is convinced she’s just struggling with being apart from him.’

“Jesy’s pals say she’s as keen to reunite when this is over to talk things over too. They make a lovely couple and seemed so happy,” the source added.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast the girls are reminiscing over their own Leaving Cert drama, giving their top TV picks and chatting about the biggest stories of the week.

Plus Ali announces our brand new Patreon platform, which you can sign up to right HERE.

Become a Patron!