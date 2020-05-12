Chris Hughes defends ex-girlfriend Jesy Nelson after Katie Hopkins lashes out at her on Twitter

Chris Hughes has defended his ex-girlfriend Jesy Nelson, after Katie Hopkins lashed out at her on Twitter.

The Little Mix star and the Love Island contestant called it quits back in March, after 16 months together.

Despite their breakup, Chris was quick to defend his ex-girlfriend, after Katie Hopkins cruelly criticised Jesy on Twitter yesterday.

Katie shared two photos from Jesy’s Instagram account, and wrote: “These desperate daily pics are showing that contrivance of a documentary to be darn insincere. Girls. Be better than this. Beauty is in strength, not weakness that needs validating daily.”

These desperate daily pics are showing that contrivance of a documentary to be darn insincere. Girls. Be better than this. Beauty is in strength, not weakness that needs validating daily. pic.twitter.com/spPSjLYhK6 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) May 11, 2020

Responding to Katie’s nasty tweet, Chris raged: “How about don’t be a b***h your whole life and let that person live.”

“You tried it once years back, and it affected her mentally, just don’t be that a**ehole. She has strength, she has beauty, and she has a heart that only you could dream of having,” he added.

How about don’t be a bitch your whole life and let that person live. You tried it once years back, and it affected her mentally, just don’t be that arsehole. She has strength, she has beauty, and she has a heart that only you could dream of having. https://t.co/UXoiWxJxNk — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) May 11, 2020

Katie’s tweet comes just months after Jesy released her BBC documentary about cyber bullying, Odd One Out.

During the programme, Jesy revealed she fell into a deep depression after she saw an awful tweet posted by Katie back in 2013.

After Little Mix performed on The X Factor, Jesy was informed about a tweet from Katie that read: “Packet Mix have still got a chubber in their ranks. Less Little Mix. More Pick n Mix.”

Jesy said she “spiralled out of control” after seeing Katie’s tweet – and her depression eventually led to her trying to take her own life.

She said: “All I remember feeling at that time is what’s the f***ing point. I’ve starved myself for a week and I’m still getting called fat. I could be the skinniest girl in the world and this is never going to go away.”

“That is the pinnacle point for me when I got severely depressed and it just spiralled out of control.”

