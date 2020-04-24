Chris Hughes admits his life is a ‘s*** storm’ after reactivating his Twitter account

The reality star quit social media last week after getting into a row with a journalist

Chris Hughes admits his life is a ‘s*** storm’ after reactivating his...

Chris Hughes has admitted his life is a “s*** storm”, after reactivating his Twitter account.

The 27-year-old returned to the social media platform last night after a taking a week-long break.

But after reactivating his account, Chris discovered that he lost 500k followers in a matter of days.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Chris wrote: “I closed my twitter for a week cus my life was a s**t storm and now I’ve lost 500k followers lol.”

In another tweet, the reality star saidL “Ah it’s just jumped back up 250k wtf. Come on where’s the rest of ya 😂this is so weird.” [sic]

Chris quit Twitter last week, after he slammed claims that he wants to win Jesy Nelson back.

The reality star spoke out after The Sun published an article, which claimed Chris is “confident” he’ll rekindle his romance with Jesy “as soon as isolation ends”.

Responding to the story on Twitter, Chris said it was “made up bullshit”, and slammed the journalist who wrote the article.

Just made up bullshit. Girl who published this @ellie_henman literally laughed down the phone to my manager when he told her you’re making me feel the lowest I’ve ever felt in my life and you’ve given us no right to reply before publishing. These people don’t care about anyone. https://t.co/9Ftt7eyUqj — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) April 14, 2020

“Girl who published this @ellie_henman literally laughed down the phone to my manager when he told her you’re making me feel the lowest I’ve ever felt in my life and you’ve given us no right to reply before publishing,” he continued.

“These people don’t care about anyone.”

In response, the journalist tweeted back: “That is an absolute lie. And I sent an email to your management which they could have called me about. But didn’t.”

Chris replied: “Wow you’re calling me a lair. Jesus. It’s true Ellie, don’t defend yourself cus you’ve been called out.” [sic]

Wow you’re calling me a lair. Jesus. It’s true Ellie, don’t defend yourself cus you’ve been called out. You lot try and bury me every time I have a break up, or anything ever happens to me. Just leave me alone. I’ve spoke to nobody about my situation. I’m cut up. Leave me alone. — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) April 14, 2020

“You lot try and bury me every time I have a break up, or anything ever happens to me. Just leave me alone. I’ve spoke to nobody about my situation.”

Chris added: “I’m cut up. Leave me alone.”

Jesy and Chris called it quits last month over the phone, after 16 months together.

