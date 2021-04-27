Chris Hughes admits he’s ‘grateful’ to still have Jesy Nelson in his life after split

The former couple dated for 16 months before calling it quits last March

Chris Hughes admits he’s ‘grateful’ to still have Jesy Nelson in his...

Chris Hughes has admitted he’s “grateful” to still have Jesy Nelson in his life after their split.

The former couple called it quits last March after 16 months together, and have remained close friends.

Speaking to OK! Magazine about the break-up, Chris said: “I’m just grateful and fortunate that Jesy’s still a very good friend of mine.”

“We still get on extremely well and she’s a great person. It’s good to have her as a friend rather than losing her out of my life completely. I think that’s the hardest part of a break-up.”

Opening up about why the couple split, the Love Island star said: “It’s just one of those things – people grow apart and things happen. It’s a part of life.”

“Not everything is meant to last and the world would be very weird if everyone who went out with someone was with them for the rest of their lives.”

“It was always amicable. We never had a reason to dislike each other. Weeks after the break-up is when things start to get better and you move on with life. We reach out to each other here and there.”

“Through the powers of social media, you can see when someone might need someone to talk to, so it’s always nice to have someone there who understands you and you understand them.”

Chris revealed he would still confide in Jesy if he needed someone to talk to.

The reality star said: “We understand each other and it makes someone easier to talk to.”

“I struggle with talking to some of my best friends about things I go through in life, whether it’s work issues or social issues. Even with family it can be quite difficult.”

“So yeah, I know I’ve always got a friend there who I can confide in and likewise for her.”