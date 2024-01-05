Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky share loved-up snaps from family holiday following claims they’re ‘drifting apart’

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have shared loved-up snaps from a family holiday on social media, following claims they were “drifting apart”.

Fans feared the a-list couple were on the rocks late last year when they appeared to be spending a lot of time apart, going on separate vacations.

However, Elsa shut down those rumours once and for all in her latest Instagram post, in which she and Chris appear happier than ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapataky)

She captioned the post: “New Years at the snow with my loved ones. Happy New Year to all of you. / Celebrating New Year with the people I love and make me happy. Happy New Year to all!”

The Spanish actress also shared snaps of her and Chris’ sons Tristan and Sasha, nine, and daughter India, 11, who joined their parents on the slopes.

The famous family holidayed with another A-lister family, as Elsa posted pics ringing in the New Year alongside Matt Damon and his wife.

The Australian actor started dating the Spanish actress in early 2010, and they tied the knot just a few months later in December.

Elsa has done interviews in the past where she revealed that their marriage “isn’t perfect” and that their relationship requires “constant work”.

Speaking to Body+Soul magazine, Elsa said: ”It’s funny that people think of us as a perfect couple. No way.”

”It’s been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship. I think a relationship is constant work. It’s not easy.”

The model admitted that the couples’ shared love of the outdoors is an important factor in their relationship, and said: “[Chris and I] love to do sports, eat healthy and move our bodies.”

“We’ve got the kids into surfing. Any hobbies to get them outside, and not on social media and computers. My daughter has been horseriding with me since she was two-and-a-half.”

Although the couple appear stronger than ever, a source told InTouch Magazine late last year that things had “changed” between them.

The insider claimed: “The separate vacations are a huge red flag, but it’s more than that. They’re still very much a united family, but they’ve drifted apart as a couple.”

The source claimed that Chris wants to live a “simpler life” but Elsa “wants more”.

“They were the perfect husband-and-wife team for so long – both gorgeous, beautiful kids. Everything seemed picture-perfect. But things have definitely changed,” the source added.

The couple were joined by their extended family for Christmas at their Byron Bay mansion this year, including Chris’ brother Liam Hemsworth – who is the ex-husband of Miley Cyrus.