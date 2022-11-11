Chris Evans ‘dating’ Netflix actress ‘for over a year’

Chris Evans has reportedly been dating actress Alba Baptista “for over a year”.

A source told PEOPLE magazine that the Captain America actor has been dating the 25-year-old “for over a year and it’s serious”.

The source added: “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

Just hours after the news of their relationship broke, the couple were papped holding hands.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, Chris and Alba tried to keep a low profile while going on a romantic walk through Central Park.

The couple wore sunglasses and face masks in an attempt to keep their identities concealed.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted a flirty comment Chris had left under Alba’s Instagram post on Wednesday.

chris evans and alba baptista ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ws7dIltImX — maddie (@evansouvenir) November 11, 2022

Chris commented “👏🫠,” under a photo of Alba promoting he upcoming Portuguese film A Dream In Paris.

In 2020, Alba made her English-language acting debut in Netflix’s Warrior Nun.

Earlier this year, the actress starred as Natasha in Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris.

The 25-year-old impressively speaks five languages – including English, Portuguese, Spanish, French and German.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🪐 (@alba.baptista)

Earlier this week, PEOPLE magazine named Chris Evans as this year’s Sexiest Man Alive.

The 41-year-old actor made the cover of the publication’s latest edition following an online vote which crowned him the title winner.

The Captain America star told the outlet: “My mom will be so happy. She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

“It’s something that as I become old and saggy I can look back on and say ‘I remember then…’” the Boston native added of his new title. “I’m lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)