Chris Evans breaks his silence after accidentally sharing X-rated photo

The actor accidentally shared a NSFW photo on his Instagram Story over the weekend

Chris Evans has broken his silence, after he accidentally shared an X-rated photo on social media.

Over the weekend, the Captain America star started trending on Twitter – after he accidentally posted an NSFW photo of his privates on his Instagram Story.

Days later, Chris hilariously addressed the mishap by encouraging his followers to vote in the upcoming US election.

The actor tweeted: “Now that I have your attention 🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!”

Chris reacted to the awkward gaffe after his Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo made light of the situation on social media.

He tweeted: “@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining.”

