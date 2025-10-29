Chris Brown to return to the US as he awaits trial in UK assault case

Chris Brown will be allowed to return to the US as he awaits trial after being accused of “grievous bodily harm” with intent over an alleged bottle attack in 2023.

In July, the singer appeared before the Southwark Crown Court in London, where he denied a charge of attempting to unlawfully and maliciously harm a man named Abraham Diaw.

Abraham went on to file a civil lawsuit against the rapper, seeking $16 million in compensation for losses and injuries sustained in the claimed incident.

At Southwark Crown Court in the UK on Tuesday, Judge Tony Baumgartner approved the modification to the American musician’s bail terms.

The prosecutor, Heidi Stonecliffe KC, stated that the bail requirements are still “numerous” and “very stringent”.

The rapper is still required to pay the court the £5 million security charge, which serves as a financial guarantee that a defendant will appear in court and could be lost if they violate the terms of their bail.

Granting permission to return to the US, Judge Baumgartner said on Friday: “You will have to come back to the United Kingdom when you are required to do so.”

The 36-year-old has also denied having an offensive weapon – a bottle – in a public place, as well as attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

His co-defendant, US national Omololu Akinlolu, has also denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Another five to seven-day trial has been set to begin on 26 October 2026.

In May, the No One Else rapper was arrested as soon as he stepped off his private jet in Manchester, UK.

Following his arrest in May, Adele Kelly, the Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North, said in a statement: “We have authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Chris Brown with one count of grievous bodily harm, contrary to section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.”

“The alleged incident occurred in London on 19 February 2023. He will have his first court appearance on Friday, 16 May at Manchester Magistrates’ Court.”

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The Met told The Independent: “A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 2am on Thursday, May 15, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.”

“He has been taken into custody where he remains. The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on February 19, 2023. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.”