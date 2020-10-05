Chloe Sims breaks her silence after Pete Wicks opened up about their secret two-year romance

Chloe Sims breaks her silence after Pete Wicks opened up about their...

Chloe Sims has broken her silence after Pete Wicks opened up about their secret two-year romance.

Amid speculation surrounding their close friendship, Pete admitted he and Chloe have slept together on-and-off since 2018.

Pete admitted that the TOWIE stars “made a real mess of everything”, and that while they do love each other – they “always end up fighting”.

Taking to Instagram following the revelation, Chloe shared an emotional post about being proud of herself and admitting she sometimes makes decisions based on “emotion”.

She wrote: “My name is Chloe Sims. I’m 38. I’ve got a beautiful daughter. I’ve got a successful TV career of 10 years.

“Everything I have, I’ve worked hard for including my body. I sometimes make decisions on emotion, I’m human.

“I’m still proud of who I am regardless of the abuse I receive on here!! ✌🏻🖤”

Speaking to The Sun about their romance, Pete said: “Yes our relationship has been more than just a friendship. It has been romantic.”

“There have definitely been blurred lines over the last two-years. We haven’t been officially seeing each other but there’s definitely been times it’s been more than just a friendship.”

In the latest episodes of TOWIE, fans watched Pete and Chloe’s awkward reunion, after they didn’t speak to each other for six months following a huge fight in January.

Shedding light on their relationship, Pete said: “It’s probably the worst kept secret in TV but yes there is a lot of love between us.”

”I do love her and she is one of the most important people to me and hopefully I am to her but we have subsequently made a mess of our friendship.”

“It is very hard to maintain a friendship when you do that because the lines get blurred and emotions get involved,” he continued.

“We have couples’ counselling to try and resolve the issues but we probably need a lot more. It was just a one off.”

“We have made a real mess of everything. I think we are better off just as friends. The problem now is we have to navigate our way moving forward as just friends.”

“I think we need to take a step back and think, do we really want this in our lives? To be honest even friendships shouldn’t be this hard,” he said.

“At the end of the day we do want to save our friendship because we love each other to bits. We can be a real dream team most of the time.

“We do love each other but the problem is we are so different and always end up fighting,” he added.

