Chloe Madeley shares major update on her relationship with James Haskell – months after marriage split

Chloe Madeley has shared a major update on her relationship with James Haskell, months after they announced their shock split.

The former couple parted ways in September after five years of marriage, just 13 months after welcoming their first child together, a daughter named Bodhi.

Despite ending their marriage, Chloe and James have remained living together for the sake of their daughter.

However, that’s all about to change.

Chloe, 36, appeared on Loose Women today to give her first TV interview about their breakup.

Speaking on the panel, the mother-of-one confirmed James would be moving out of their family home “in the next few weeks”.

Myleene Klass then asked: “But then aren’t you moving in again to help with the resettling?”

Chloe replied: “He’s got this new place, I’m going to move in for a week with Bodhi, so she knows the environment, she understands.”

“She understands that she’s safe, we’re all there and we’re still a family unit and slowly I’ll just back out.”

Chloe also noted: “It’s all for Bodhi. It’s not about James and I, it’s about Bodhi. Always.”

Opening up about their split, the 36-year-old told viewers: “I think there’s pillars that hold up a relationship such as love and respect.”

“Over time all of our pillars disintegrated and when that happens there is no saving it. We get on better now we aren’t romantically together.

“Since we parted ways our relationship has become very respectful and we love each other as friends.

“One of the things that was hard was him being away so much DJing like 4 or 5 nights a week, but that works for us now because I get my time alone and then he comes back and has his time with Bodhi.”

“I’m happier now than I have ever been and he is happy too. There were horrible weeks when I struggled to get out of bed but once I drew a line, I was ok. I want James to be happy, I want Bodhi to be happy and I want to be happy,” she added.

James and Chloe first met in 2014, and tied the knot in December 2018.

The former couple announced they were expecting their first child together in February 2022, and welcomed a baby girl named Bodhi Rae Georgia Haskell that August.