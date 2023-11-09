Chloe Madeley responds to calls for her to reunite with husband James Haskell after shock split

Chloe Madeley has responded to calls for her to reunite with her estranged husband James Haskell.

The former couple shocked fans last month when they announced that they had secretly separated, after five years of marriage.

The news came just over a year after Chloe, 36, and James, 38, welcomed their first child together – a daughter named Bodhi.

Despite their split, fans have been rooting for the pair to get back together.

During a Q&A on Instagram this week, a follower asked Chloe: “Is there a chance you and James will get back together, it’s so sad.”

The personal trainer replied: “James and I are not together anymore but we are determined to be the absolute best parents we can be to our amazing little girl.”

Chloe’s comments come after James broke his silence on their “complicated” split.

Speaking alongside Mike Tindall at a live version of his The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, James revealed he’s “100 per cent committed” to parenting their daughter.

The former rugby player said: “So for those of you who don’t know, my missus and I are separated.

“We’re separated but we’re committed 100 per cent to my daughter. It’s obviously a complicated time and we have to play it out in front of the media.

“Because I haven’t said anything, people fill that void and fill that silence. And obviously this week, in the last sort of three or four weeks, there’s been lots of conjecture.”

James referenced their split numerous times throughout the live show, and joked about needing a lawyer for “business” following their breakup.

Speaking to Princess Anne’s son-in-law Mike Tindall, James said: “We don’t really argue, which is interesting.

“Imagine, we’ve been under a different few different guises. We’ve had some court battles, have some court battles to come with a few other bits and things.”

The 38-year-old also revealed former England coach Eddie Jones was the first person to text him following the news the of their split.

He told the crowd: “Actually, bizarrely after this current situation, let’s call it a kerfuffle, he was one of the first people to message me. Just like ‘Mate, how are you mate?’, ‘Just checking in, are you ok’.”

James and Chloe first met in 2014, and tied the knot in December 2018.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in February 2022, and welcomed a baby girl named Bodhi Rae Georgia Haskell that August.

In a statement announcing their split last month, Chloe said: “James and I mutually decided separate at the end of September, 2023.”

“We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time – certainly not while the television show was airing – but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand.”

“Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time. Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love.”

In a statement shared later, James: “It’s with a lot of sadness I write this post, but unfortunately, in the world we live in, it has to be done.”

“My priority is my daughter’s and Chloe’s happiness and security. For that reason, I won’t be commenting any further.”