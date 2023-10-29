Chloe Madeley and James Haskell split after five years of marriage

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell have split after five years of marriage.

The couple secretly split in September, just 13 months after welcoming their first child together.

In a joint statement, Chloe said: “James and I mutually decided separate at the end of September, 2023.”

“We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time – certainly not while the television show was airing – but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand.”

“Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time.”

“Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love.”

In a statement shared later, James: “It’s with a lot of sadness I write this post, but unfortunately, in the world we live in, it has to be done.”

“My priority is my daughter’s and Chloe’s happiness and security. For that reason, I won’t be commenting any further.”

James and Chloe met in 2014, and they tied the knot in December 2018.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in February 2022, and welcomed a baby girl named Bodhi Rae Georgia Haskell that August.