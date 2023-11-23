Chloe Madeley and James Haskell ‘set to reunite’ in new ITV series

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell are set for an awkward reunion as they are reportedly set to reunite in a new ITV series.

The former couple shocked fans last month when they announced that they had secretly separated, after five years of marriage.

The news came just over a year after Chloe, 36, and James, 38, welcomed their first child together – a daughter named Bodhi.

The Sun has now reported that the former couple are in talks with ITV about shooting a follow-up to their reality show, which will be about co-parenting their daughter.

The pair revealed they were separating just before the final episode of Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair last month.

A TV insider told the publication: “Chloe and James know they’re on to a good thing and feel there’s no point in stopping, even though they’re no longer together.”

“Lots of people co-parent their children so they feel a new series could connect to even more people than before.”

“Talks are ongoing but both Chloe and James, plus ITV, are keen to make it happen,” the source added.

The ITV four-part series first aired on October 9 and won rave reviews for the couple’s transparent relationship.

The pair made no attempts to hide their rows and opened up about their struggles to the cameras.